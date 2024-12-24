Live
- Study Reveals Teabags Release Billions of Microplastics and Nanoplastics, Entering Your Body
- Kumbh Mela 2025: Essential Guide to Comfortable and Respectful Attire for Maha Kumbh
- Hyderabad Real Estate Faces Setback: Property Sales Drop 7% Year-on-Year in 2024
- Gnani’s Gen AI Solutions Revolutionising BFSI
- Trump's WHO threat sparks debate on the efficiency of global health governance
- ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule: India vs Pakistan Match Set for February 23 in Dubai
- Champions Trophy 2025: Full Schedule, Match Dates, Venues, Timings, and Updates
- FRAI Urges Government to Provide Technology Platform for Kirana Stores to Stay Competitive
- Not just Gen Z, millennials too: Redditors discuss the wave of pet parenthood embraced by young Indians
- Innovation can expedite the journey to a Smoke-Free future- in focus at Technovation Abu Dhabi
Just In
Kerala Youth Arrested for Cyber Fraud of ₹1.71 Crore in Mangaluru
The Mangaluru City Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police have apprehended a 22-year-old man from Kozhikode, Kerala, in connection with a ₹1.71 crore cyber fraud case.
MANGALURU: The Mangaluru City Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police have apprehended a 22-year-old man from Kozhikode, Kerala, in connection with a ₹1.71 crore cyber fraud case.
The accused, Akash A., allegedly allowed his bank account to be used for fraudulent transactions, facilitating a large-scale cybercrime. The case was registered following a complaint by a city resident, who reported receiving harassing calls from an individual impersonating a TRAI official.
The caller falsely claimed that a mobile number registered in the complainant's name was linked to unlawful activities in Mumbai. Furthermore, a bank account in the complainant's name had reportedly been opened at a Canara Bank branch in Andheri (East), Mumbai, and used for fraudulent purposes.
Investigations revealed that the fraudster had manipulated the complainant into transferring ₹1.71 crore in installments. The funds were allegedly funneled through Akash A.'s bank account, making him complicit in the crime.
A team from the CEN Crime Police travelled to Kozhikode to apprehend the accused and brought him back to Mangaluru, where he was formally arrested and presented before a court.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, with DCPs Siddharth Goyal and Ravishankar overseeing the investigation. ACP Ravish Nayak and Inspector Satish M.P. are leading efforts to identify and apprehend other suspects linked to the case. Investigations are ongoing.