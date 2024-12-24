Kerala Youth Arrested for Cyber Fraud of ₹1.71 Crore in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: The Mangaluru City Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police have apprehended a 22-year-old man from Kozhikode, Kerala, in connection with a ₹1.71 crore cyber fraud case.

The accused, Akash A., allegedly allowed his bank account to be used for fraudulent transactions, facilitating a large-scale cybercrime. The case was registered following a complaint by a city resident, who reported receiving harassing calls from an individual impersonating a TRAI official.

The caller falsely claimed that a mobile number registered in the complainant's name was linked to unlawful activities in Mumbai. Furthermore, a bank account in the complainant's name had reportedly been opened at a Canara Bank branch in Andheri (East), Mumbai, and used for fraudulent purposes.

Investigations revealed that the fraudster had manipulated the complainant into transferring ₹1.71 crore in installments. The funds were allegedly funneled through Akash A.'s bank account, making him complicit in the crime.

A team from the CEN Crime Police travelled to Kozhikode to apprehend the accused and brought him back to Mangaluru, where he was formally arrested and presented before a court.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, with DCPs Siddharth Goyal and Ravishankar overseeing the investigation. ACP Ravish Nayak and Inspector Satish M.P. are leading efforts to identify and apprehend other suspects linked to the case. Investigations are ongoing.