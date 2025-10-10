Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology to add 450 beds, expand cancer care

Bengaluru: In a major move to address the acute shortage of beds and improve patient care, the state run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO) will soon add 450 beds with the construction of a new block on its existing campus, officials said on Thursday.

Chairing a review meeting at Vikasa Soudha on October 8, Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil directed KMIO officials to submit a detailed blueprint for the new block at the earliest, his office said in a statement.

Currently, Kidwai has 720 beds, but patient inflow far exceeds capacity. “Economically disadvantaged patients travel long distances to Kidwai and cannot afford treatment in private hospitals. Many end up selling their land or homes for care. To address this, we must expand facilities and provide more beds,” Patil said.

He added that the expansion would help reduce the poaching of patients by private cancer hospitals, ensuring economically weaker sections receive affordable treatment within the public healthcare system.

The minister also directed officials to admit OPD patients as inpatients until their final investigation reports are ready—a policy change aimed at easing the hardships faced by patients awaiting diagnosis.

“While patients from Bengaluru may not face much difficulty, those from remote districts, especially northern Karnataka, need immediate admission and shelter until their reports are ready,” he emphasised.

To ease pressure on the Bengaluru campus, Peripheral Cancer Centres (PCCs) are set to become operational in Tumakuru, Mysuru, Mandya, and Karwar in the coming months.

“Additional centres are planned in Ballari, Shivamogga, Raichur, Bidar, and Belagavi, further decentralising cancer care across Karnataka. The PCC at Kalaburagi, which currently has 80 beds, will soon have an additional 210 beds in a new building,” the statement said.