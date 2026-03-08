KIMS Hospitals Forays into Karnataka with the unveiling of two State-of-the-Art Hospitals; Plans to Establish Three More in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: KIMS Hospitals Bengaluru, division of the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Secunderabad, one among India’s largest and trusted healthcare groups, today launched two of its super-speciality hospitals located in Mahadevapura and Electronic City. The hospital was inaugurated by renowned Indian Film Star N.T.R. This is a strategic expansion in providing world-class, patient-centric, tech-enabled healthcare to the people of Bengaluru and beyond.

Both the units are prominently situated in the city’s fastest-growing locations to ensure quality healthcare is easily accessible to all. Mahadevapura Unit has over 450 beds, while the Electronic City facility has 350 beds. Both facilities are equipped with 30 state-of-the-art operation theatres and over 170 outpatient consultation rooms (OPDs) to deliver the best medical care.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director, KIMS Group of Hospitals, said, “Our arrival into Bengaluru healthcare is an adherence to carrying forward the clinical excellence and patient-focused values that have defined KIMS Hospitals for more than two decades. As a group, we are committed to investing in the advanced technology, best clinical minds, and patient-centric facilities to redefine standards of tertiary and quaternary care.”

The facilities are integrated with 25-plus super speciality centres and Centres of Excellence across Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, ENT, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Critical Care, and Chronic Disease Management. The hospitals will provide a range of healthcare services, from primary care on a 24/7 basis to advanced diagnostics and treatment options, ensuring a seamless care pathway from prevention and early detection through surgery and finally to management.

“Launching KIMS Hospitals in Bengaluru, Karnataka, is a strategic move for us in enhancing our footprint in these key markets such as Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Telangana. Our growth strategy is centred around building a healthcare ecosystem in high-growth markets to ensure that advanced medical care is accessible to these communities. These two hospital launches are a step forward in that direction, said Dr. B. Abhinay, Chief Executive Officer, KIMS Group of Hospitals.

Speaking at the Inauguration, the Indian Film Star N.T.R. said, “It is truly an emotional moment for me to be here today. My grandfather, N. T. Rama Rao, laid the foundation stone for the PES University (New Block) in Bengaluru 43 years ago, and seeing that legacy continue with the inauguration of this new hospital facility makes this occasion very special for me. I also share a deep bond with the city of Bengaluru and the people of Karnataka, which has always welcomed me warmly. Having been associated with the KIMS Hospitals family for over a decade, I have witnessed their strong commitment to delivering clinical excellence with a human touch. It is an honour and privilege to inaugurate this state-of-the-art hospital”.

Dr. Nitish Shetty, Managing Director, KIMS Hospitals, Bengaluru, said, “We strive to provide timely personalised healthcare. The Mahadevapura and Electronic City facilities have been planned to meet the growing health needs of the people of Bengaluru. These facilities have state-of-the-art ICUs, high-end diagnostic facilities and experienced medical professionals to ensure seamless patient care. Apart from these two units, three more units are also slated for the launch in the next years’ time. Our units house some of the most advanced medical technologies available today. These facilities will act as major health hubs in Bengaluru and the IT Corridor areas.”

With the launch of these two facilities, KIMS Hospitals reinforces its commitment to strengthening India’s healthcare landscape through innovation, expansion, and clinical excellence.