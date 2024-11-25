Kolar’s Compassionate Leap: Mechanical Elephant Leads Temple Procession

Kolar: In a groundbreaking move blending tradition with compassion, Shree Madh Nagalapura Veera Simhasana Matha conducted its first temple procession using a mechanical elephant. Supported by CUPA (Compassion Unlimited Plus Action) and PETA India, the initiative marks a shift towards humane practices by ending the use of live elephants in rituals.

Inspired by the mechanical elephant of Yedyur Sri Siddalingeshwara Swamy Temple in Tumkur, the Matha introduced the life-size robotic replica during its annual celebrations. Devotees from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu participated, witnessing this innovative and compassionate step forward.

“We used to hire live elephants, but now mechanical elephants allow us to continue traditions without harming animals,” said Chief Swamiji Shri Tejeshalinga Shivacharya Swamigalu. “This ensures human safety and lets elephants stay in their natural habitat.”

CUPA and PETA India praised the Matha’s decision. “This is a compassionate example for others to follow,” said CUPA’s Honorary Secretary, Mrs. Sanober Bharucha. PETA India’s Director of Advocacy, Khushboo Gupta, urged more temples to adopt mechanical elephants and give captive elephants a chance to return to sanctuaries.

Mechanical elephants, standing 3 meters tall and weighing 800 kilograms, replicate the movements of live elephants, including shaking their heads, moving ears, and spraying water. They offer a cruelty-free alternative to traditional practices while preserving cultural rituals.

The Matha, a revered spiritual hub dedicated to Lord Shiva, has now set a humane precedent, combining its rich heritage with modern ethics. This compassionate step is expected to inspire temples across the region to rethink the role of animals in religious ceremonies.