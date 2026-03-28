KSRTC Wins Prestigious SKOCH National Award – 2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been conferred the prestigious SKOCH National Award for its initiative on “Transparent Recruitment and Training Programme.”

KSRTC has ensured transparency and uniformity throughout the recruitment process—from application submission to final selection and unit allocation—by minimizing human intervention.

Through a technology-driven recruitment system, including automated driving tests, online examinations, digital verification of documents, webcasting, and auto-generated scorecards, the Corporation has successfully recruited 2,000 drivers/conductors, 300 technical staff, and 441 candidates under compassionate grounds.

In addition, over the last six months, more than 12,000 employees have been provided with effective training, contributing significantly to overall organizational development and improved performance.

The Delhi-based SKOCH Group, an independent think tank established in 1997, has been presenting the SKOCH Awards since 2003. These awards recognize excellence in governance, finance, technology adoption, transparent policies, project implementation, and institutional growth, based on measurable outcomes and impact.

The award was presented at a ceremony held on Saturday at the Silver Oak Hall, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, where Akram Pasha, IAS, Managing Director, KSRTC received the award from Sameer Kochhar, Chairman, SKOCH Group and Dr. Gursharan Dhanjal, Vice Chairman, SKOCH Group.