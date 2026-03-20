K’taka: Bengaluru to restrict street vending on main roads

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday announced that street vending will not be permitted on Bengaluru’s main roads and sub‑roads as part of a proposed new policy aimed at improving pedestrian movement across the city.

Addressing the media after a meeting on budget preparations of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) corporations and an executive meeting held at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said the government is working on a comprehensive footpath policy to address encroachments and ensure safe access for pedestrians.

He said citizens are currently facing difficulties due to street vendors occupying footpaths.

The Deputy CM also announced action against abandoned vehicles parked on roads for extended periods. Such vehicles will be towed and dumped at designated locations, with the responsibility assigned to the police. Identified sites include Bellahalli, Bidaganahalli, Biddanahalli and Sondekoppa, with more locations to be added.

On the issue of towing, he said each corporation has been provided with two vehicles to remove illegally parked vehicles, particularly in no‑parking zones.

The government has decided to allocate designated spaces for vendors while ensuring that footpaths remain free for public use. Specific roads will be identified where street vending will be allowed, a move that has received unanimous support from legislators across parties, Shivakumar stated.

He said around 60,000 street vendors have registered so far, of which nearly 30,000 have requested vending vehicles. A tender has already been floated for the same.

He added that only vendors possessing valid identity cards will be allowed to operate, and strict action will be taken against unauthorised vendors.

Warning vendors against leaving carts on roads overnight, he said authorities will seize such materials if found abandoned after business hours.

The Deputy Chief Minister also proposed stringent penalties to curb the rising number of illegal flex banners across the city. He said a fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh per banner is being considered.

Despite repeated warnings, flex banners related to birthdays and celebrations continue to be installed indiscriminately, he noted.

The government has designated specific locations for advertisements, and permissions must be obtained to use them.

On civic management, Shivakumar said decisions regarding the opening and closing timings of parks under municipal limits will be taken in consultation with local MLAs.

Responding to demands from MLAs seeking Rs 5-10 crore allocation per ward, Shivakumar remarked that the requests were excessive and would be reviewed.

When asked about reports of a candidate filing nomination ahead of the official announcement for the Davanagere by‑election, he said he would comment only after obtaining complete information.



