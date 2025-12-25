K'taka bus tragedy: CM Siddaramaiah announces Rs 5 lakh each solatium for families of the deceased

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced Rs 5 lakh each solatium to the families of victims who lost their lives in the bus tragedy in Karnataka's Chitradurga district in the wee hours of Thursday.

Taking to social media X, CM Siddaramaiah announced, "An ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh each will be provided to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic accident in Chitradurga, while those injured will be given Rs 50,000 each."

"I have obtained information about the incident from the officials and directed them to extend all possible assistance to the victims. An investigation will be conducted into the incident to ascertain the cause of the accident and to take necessary action. I once again pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and for peace to the departed souls," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

Meanwhile, Sachin, the driver of the bus carrying 43 schoolchildren, which was travelling right next to the vehicle that was hit by the truck, said, "The ill-fated vehicle overtook our vehicle and moved ahead."

Sachin said he witnessed the container truck coming from the opposite direction jump the divider and hit the diesel tank of the bus.

Sachin shared that he slowed down his vehicle and swerved to the left.

Sharing the horrific scene, he said that after the collision, people were screaming and shouting.

"I ran towards the bus and went inside. I managed to rescue seven passengers and bring them out. After that, the vehicle exploded, and we could not save the others," he said.

"Our bus also suffered damage. We left the T. Dasarahalli locality in Bengaluru at 10.30 pm on Wednesday. It was a three-day trip, and we were heading to Dandeli first. No child was hurt in the incident. I suffered a head injury. The schoolchildren were sent in another bus and continued their tour," Sachin said.

The tragic incident occurred around 2 a.m. at Javanagondanahalli village near Gorlattu Cross on National Highway 48 when a truck coming from the opposite direction jumped the divider and rammed into the bus after the driver lost control.

Four bodies were recovered from the bus, which caught fire after being hit by a container truck.

The body of the container truck driver has also been recovered. Preliminary investigations have revealed that three bus passengers are missing, and the police are hopeful that they are alive. So far, five deaths have been confirmed in the incident.