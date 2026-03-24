K'taka bypolls: BJP should be voted to power to teach Cong a lesson, says Yediyurappa

Davanagere (Karnataka): Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Monday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win by a huge margin in both Davanagere South and Bagalkot Assembly constituencies in the state where the upcoming bypolls are being held.

Speaking to media persons, Yediyurappa added that people are fed up with the style of governance of the Congress-led state government.

"They (Congress) have an overwhelming majority to the point of excess. The people of the state are eager for change. I fold my hands and appeal to voters in both Assembly constituencies to ensure BJP's victory and teach the Congress a fitting lesson," the former Chief Minister said.

Responding to a query, Yediyurappa said that the Congress' betrayal has been understood by Muslims, and appealed to the Muslim community to support the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after seeing its governance.

He alleged that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is making irresponsible statements as defeat in the upcoming bypoll in the state is certain.

Replying to another query, Yediyurappa said that the political atmosphere is even more favourable than expected in Karnataka.

"Our (BJP) candidate has just filed the nomination, and I am confident that our candidates will win by a large margin both here and in Bagalkot," he added.

"The shameless Congress government has no concern for the state's development; BJP will register a massive win in Bagalkot," Yediyurappa's son and State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said.

Meanwhile, State BJP President Vijayendra alleged that the Congress-led state government is "shameless" and has no concern for the development of the state.

He said that no funds were given for the development of Bagalkot, which had given Chief Minister Siddaramaiah his political rebirth.

He was speaking at a large roadshow held ahead of BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath filing his nomination for the Bagalkot Assembly by-election.

Vijayendra said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not develop Bagalkot and asked people to compare the funds allocated to the district during the tenures of former Chief Ministers Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, and Basavaraj Bommai.

He claimed that the Congress would be defeated in the Bagalkot by-election and that no one could stop the BJP from winning it.

He said that the aware voters of Bagalkot have already made up their minds, adding that they made a mistake once and would not repeat it again.

Alleging that Hindus in the state are not able to celebrate festivals, Vijayendra said that even a peaceful procession during Shivaji Jayanti was not allowed in Bagalkot.

"This is an "anti-Hindu" Congress government and it must be uprooted in Karnataka," he added.

He also said that BJP has no caste divisions or internal factions, while accusing the Congress leaders of looting funds meant for Dalits and spending crores of rupees to mislead voters.

He urged people not to allow such practices and called upon BJP workers to unite and strive for a historic victory for BJP candidate Charantimath.