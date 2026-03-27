K’taka bypolls: Independent candidate quits, Siddaramaiah confident of win​

Bengaluru: Following the withdrawal of Sadiq Pylwan, who had filed his nomination as an independent candidate for the Davanagere by-election, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that the Congress will win the bypolls in both Davanagere and Bagalkot.​

He was speaking at a press conference held at the Congress office on Queen’s Road on Friday. ​

Sadiq had filed his nomination as an independent candidate for the Davanagere South seat, opposing the candidature of Samarth Mallikarjun, grandson of veteran Congress leader late Shamanur Shivashankarappa. ​

His father, S.S. Mallikarjun, is Minister for Mining, Geology and Horticulture, while his mother, Prabha Mallikarjun, is a Lok Sabha member from the Davanagere Parliamentary seat.​

The Chief Minister said Sadiq has been known to him for many years and that they used to meet during wrestling events in Mysuru. He added that there is nothing wrong with aspiring to become a candidate.​

He further stated that 11 candidates withdrew their nominations yesterday. Thanking Sadiq, he said Pylwan had stepped down from the contest at the party's request.​

MLA Rizwan Arshad, Legislative Council Chief Whip Saleem Ahmad, and the Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Nazeer Ahmad had visited Davanagere. However, as they arrived late, they could not prevent the nomination from being filed. ​

The Chief Minister said he could not personally visit as he had to respond in the Legislative Council.​

Siddaramaiah said Sadiq has been with the Congress for nearly 40 years and is a loyal and committed party worker. ​

He noted that there are around 70,000 Muslim voters in Davanagere and that Pylwan was an aspirant for the ticket. The high command, after considering all factors, gave the ticket to Samarth, son of Minister S.S. Mallikarjun, following the party’s practice of granting tickets to family members of deceased leaders.​

Addressing the media in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and All India Congress Committee General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Sadiq Pylwan stated: “I am withdrawing from the contest for the Davanagere South Assembly constituency. Henceforth, I will put in all efforts to ensure the victory of the Congress party. People of all religions will vote for the Congress candidate, and we will send him to the Vidhana Soudha.”​

“I belong to the Congress party. I will ensure the party’s victory. The Bharatiya Janata Party should not gain an advantage or win. I was convinced after discussions with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister,” he added.​

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar stated that Sadiq has withdrawn from the contest without any conditions. ​

Speaking to the media after the press conference, Shivakumar said, “Sadiq Pylwan will now take on the Bharatiya Janata Party and help defeat it. No assurances have been given to him. The Congress party will uphold his honour. Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan is currently busy with election work in Kerala. He will return and campaign. There are no differences.”​

Meanwhile, the Congress party has announced its list of star campaigners for the bypolls. All India Congress Committee President Mallikarjun Kharge, All India Congress Committee General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and 40 other prominent leaders have been named as star campaigners.​



