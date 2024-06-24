K'taka CM's son Yathindra, C.T. Ravi, 15 others take oath as MLCs in Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, former BJP national General Secretary C.T. Ravi, and 15 others took oath as MLCs at a function held in the Vidhana Soudha here on Monday.

Among the 17 MLCs, 11 were elected by the Legislative Assembly, while six were elected from the teachers' and graduates' constituencies.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Chairperson in the Council Basavaraj Horatti, and Law Minister for Law H.K. Patil.

BJP MLC C.T. Ravi touched the feet of CM Siddaramaiah and sought his blessings after taking the oath amid chants of Jai Sri Ram raised by BJP supporters. In response, the Chief Minister fondly patted C.T. Ravi's back.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Minister for Science and Technology N. S. Boseraju, political secretary to CM Siddaramaiah K. Govindaraju, Ivan D'Souza, A. Vasanth Kumar, Chandrashekar Basavaraj Patil, Jayadev Guttedar, D.T. Srinivas, and Bilkis Bano from the Congress took oath as MLCs on Monday.

Others who took oath on Monday included senior BJP leader M.G Mule, chief whip in the council N. Ravikumar, Dhananjaya Sarji (BJP), N. Maruthi Rao Mule (BJP), S.L. Bhoje Gowda (JD-S), K. Vivekananda (JD-S), and T.N. Javarayigowda (JD- S).