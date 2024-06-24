Live
- India's CAD declines to 0.7 per cent of GDP as economy gets stronger
- Hyundai Motor's labour union in S.Korea votes in favour of strike as wage talks collapse
- Iran, Bahrain agree to begin talks on bilateral ties resumption
- Britannia's Kolkata unit may be heading for closure, all permanent staff given VRS
- AP govt. holds Meeting with Construction Companies over capital Amaravati
- From election to performance -- Understanding the role of Speaker in the Lok Sabha
- South Korean President Yoon visits site of battery plant fire that killed 22
- UP govt to speed up 'spiritual circuit' development with tourist site survey
- EU adopts 14th sanction package against Russia
- South Korea, US, Japan condemn deepening Russia-North Korea military ties
Just In
K'taka CM's son Yathindra, C.T. Ravi, 15 others take oath as MLCs in Vidhana Soudha
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, former BJP national General Secretary C.T. Ravi, and 15 others took oath as MLCs at a function held in the Vidhana Soudha here on Monday.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, former BJP national General Secretary C.T. Ravi, and 15 others took oath as MLCs at a function held in the Vidhana Soudha here on Monday.
Among the 17 MLCs, 11 were elected by the Legislative Assembly, while six were elected from the teachers' and graduates' constituencies.
The swearing-in ceremony was held in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Chairperson in the Council Basavaraj Horatti, and Law Minister for Law H.K. Patil.
BJP MLC C.T. Ravi touched the feet of CM Siddaramaiah and sought his blessings after taking the oath amid chants of Jai Sri Ram raised by BJP supporters. In response, the Chief Minister fondly patted C.T. Ravi's back.
Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Minister for Science and Technology N. S. Boseraju, political secretary to CM Siddaramaiah K. Govindaraju, Ivan D'Souza, A. Vasanth Kumar, Chandrashekar Basavaraj Patil, Jayadev Guttedar, D.T. Srinivas, and Bilkis Bano from the Congress took oath as MLCs on Monday.
Others who took oath on Monday included senior BJP leader M.G Mule, chief whip in the council N. Ravikumar, Dhananjaya Sarji (BJP), N. Maruthi Rao Mule (BJP), S.L. Bhoje Gowda (JD-S), K. Vivekananda (JD-S), and T.N. Javarayigowda (JD- S).