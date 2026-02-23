K’taka hints at mobile phones ban in schools, colleges

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is considering imposing a ban on mobile phone usage in schools and colleges across the state. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hinted at the proposal during a review meeting with vice-chancellors of universities.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister sought the opinions of vice-chancellors regarding restricting mobile phone usage among students. Sources indicate that the proposal received broad support from university heads. The government is particularly considering curbing mobile phone usage for students below the age of 16.

Officials pointed out that several countries, including Australia, have already implemented similar regulations. The move is reportedly being considered amid growing concerns that excessive use of social media is negatively impacting students.

Measures to Keep Campuses Drug-Free

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the rising menace of drugs, describing it as a serious social issue. He directed vice-chancellors to take strict measures to ensure that university campuses remain free from narcotics and substance abuse.

Student Elections Under Consideration

CM Siddaramaiah also hinted at the possibility of reviving student elections in colleges and universities. “During our time, student elections were held. We emerged from that system. If there are no elections, how will students grow into leaders?” he reportedly said, while asking vice-chancellors to offer suggestions on conducting elections with appropriate conditions and safeguards.

However, most vice-chancellors are said to have expressed reservations about holding student elections on campuses. They reportedly argued that elections often lead to unrest and cited instances of disturbances at institutions such as Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Vice-chancellors also pointed out that conducting elections in a politically neutral manner would be difficult in the current climate. They further noted that student elections require extensive campaigning, which could disrupt academic schedules. As a result, many university heads have reportedly advised against holding elections in colleges at this time.