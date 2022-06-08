K'taka sees spike in new Covid cases; 348 reported after 3 months

Bengaluru, June 8: The number of fresh Covid cases have been steadily increasing in Karnataka. After a gap of three months as many as 348 new cases have been reported min a span of 24 hours.

The positivity rate has increased to 2.11 per cent. The state recorded 382 cases on March 3. After a long gap, the cases have almost reached the 350-mark.

A total of 16,474 tests were conducted till Tuesday evening.

The positivity, which fell to 0.23 per cent in April and May, has crossed the 2 per cent-mark causing concerns.

Among the 348 new cases, Bengaluru alone reported 339 cases. Few districts have started reporting cases in single digits.

The active cases in the state stood at 2,478. So far, 10.94 crore doses of Covid vaccination have been given in the state and on Tuesday 45,809 people got vaccinated.

However, the experts have allayed fears of a fourth wave. The spike in the number of cases is due to more tests. There is no need for the public to panic, say the experts.

In the last one month four deaths were reported due to Covid and 95 per cent of the infections were in Bengaluru. 18 persons were admitted to the hospitals among which only four were being treated in the ICU, the statistics released by the state Health Department said.

No district in the state had reported more than 10 cases in the last one month barring Bengaluru. The experts have opined that no new variant has been discovered in the state and suggested to the government to ensure wearing of masks by the public.

The state conducted 7,000- 8,000 tests in April and the new Covid cases were less than 100. In the last week of May the tests were increased to 16,000 and new cases touched 200-mark. The number of tests will be increased between 20,000 to 30,000 in the coming days as per the guidelines of the Central government, said the sources in the health department.