Kundapur tile industry struggles under stringent mining regulations

Udupi: The survival of Kundapur’s traditional tile industry is under threat, with factory owners citing regulatory challenges that are hampering production. The Tiles Factory Owners’ Association of Udupi district has raised concerns over stringent rules imposed by the Department of Mines and Geology, arguing that laterite clay (‘Koje Mannu’), essential for making Mangalore tiles, is being subjected to the same regulations as major minerals.

“We had a meeting with the Udupi Deputy Commissioner Vidya Kumari K on February 25 where the association urged the administration to ease transportation rules for the clay. A memorandum has also been submitted to the state’s Mines and Geology and Labour Welfare Ministries to this effect. But things are not conducive to us as the situation continues to be grievous for our industry” Prakash T Soans president of the association says.

Once a thriving industry with 17 operational units, Kundapur now has only nine tile factories. Factory owners source ‘Koje Mannu’ from private lands, paying the required royalties, but the mandatory e-permit system has made transportation difficult. “Server glitches delay permit approvals, disrupting production schedules. We need at least six trips daily to keep up with demand,” said association president Prakash T Soans.

As clay extraction is possible only between January and May due to waterlogging in other months, factory owners argue that additional regulatory hurdles are exacerbating an already difficult situation. An estimated 2,000 workers depend on these factories for their livelihood.

Workers’ unions have also expressed concern, calling for urgent intervention to safeguard jobs. Meanwhile, Senior Geologist Sandeep stated that permits are processed upon application and verification.