Lack of growth strategy impedes globally popular Mysuru silk industry

Mysore Silk Saree is not just a garment but a symbol of pride for Mysuru and the entire state of Karnataka. Known for its elegance, purity and rich heritage, the saree enjoys enormous demand not only within India but also among buyers abroad. Yet, despite its popularity and economic potential, the industry continues to struggle due to traditional administrative approaches and lack of a progressive growth strategy.

Industry observers say the demand for authentic Mysore silk sarees is so high that influential people in Mysuru often receive calls from customers in other cities and even overseas requesting help in purchasing the premium saree. However, the inability to scale production and modernise the sector has prevented the industry from tapping its full potential. Ironically, while most businesses are embracing digital platforms, the Mysore silk industry has reportedly withdrawn online sales services due to pressure caused by overwhelming demand. Instead of expanding production capacity and improving supply chains, the system has reverted to conventional sales methods. Experts believe that shortage of raw materials and limited production capacity are the primary reasons behind the decision. The industry currently produces only about 400 sarees per day — far below the actual demand, which runs into thousands. Around 300 to 350 sarees are produced in Mysuru, while another 100 to 120 are manufactured at the factory in Channapatna. Over the past three years, about 3.10 lakh sarees have been produced, of which more than 3.09 lakh were sold, clearly demonstrating the high market demand.

Another challenge is the declining interest among farmers in silk cultivation. Many farmers are moving away from sericulture due to price uncertainty and unstable market conditions. As a result, young people from rural areas are migrating to cities in search of livelihood, often ending up in low-paying and labour-intensive jobs.

Experts argue that the industry requires a fresh approach. Encouraging startups in areas such as cocoon production, silk thread manufacturing, dyeing and marketing could revitalise the sector. By integrating modern technology and entrepreneurial thinking, Mysore silk could reach international markets more effectively. In addition to sarees, there is also growing potential for other silk-based products such as scarves, bags, suits and home décor items that could appeal to younger generations and global buyers. If supported with better policies, stable prices for farmers and modern management systems, the Mysore silk sector could generate thousands of jobs and contribute significantly to the state economy.