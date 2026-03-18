Lack of physical activity leading to rising health issues among women

Renowned paediatric cardiologist Dr Vijayalakshmi Balekundri has expressed concern over the increasing health issues among women, attributing it to a decline in physical activity.

Speaking at an International Women’s Day programme held at Sridevi Engineering College, she said the growing sedentary lifestyle among women is leading to obesity and other health complications. Dr Balekundri noted that post-COVID, obesity among women has increased by nearly 30 per cent, calling it an alarming trend. She pointed out that neglect of physically active lifestyles is a key factor contributing to this rise. “Those who lead a life of hard work tend to remain healthier and live longer,” she said, citing the life of the late Dr Shivakumara Swamiji of Tumakuru as an example of disciplined living and longevity. Highlighting the cultural importance of women, she said India is unique in according women the status of both mother and divinity.

However, she expressed concern that modern lifestyles are leading to a gradual departure from traditional values and practices. She emphasised that women possess the strength to guide society in the right direction by correcting mistakes both at home and in public life. Leadership, she said, comes through responsibility and achievement, drawing inspiration from figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and educationist Dr M.R. Hulinaykar.

Assistant Commissioner of the Revenue Department Supriya Banagar called for greater representation of women in politics, similar to the opportunities they have received in the fields of education and healthcare.

Ophthalmologist Dr Lavanya advised women to dedicate at least one hour daily to physical exercise to maintain good health, stating that healthy women contribute to a healthy family and society.

Sridevi Group of Educational Institutions Director Dr Raman Hulinaykar said women are making strides in all fields and stressed the need for continued support and encouragement. The event was attended by institution chairman Dr M.R. Hulinaykar, admission head Roopa Natesh, medical college vice-principal Dr Rekha Gurumurthy and others. A video presentation showcasing achievements of women was screened on the occasion.