Lakkundi: The Cradle of Stone Craft to Represent Karnataka in Republic Day Parade

Bengaluru: The tableau titled Lakkundi: The Cradle of Stone Craft, representing Karnataka's heritage, is all set to dazzle spectators during the Republic Day parade on January 26 at Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) in the national capital. The tableau highlights Karnataka's pride, interfaith harmony, peace, and coexistence.

Speaking at a press briefing, Hemanth M. Nimbalkar, IPS, Commissioner of the Department of Information and Public Relations, said, "Karnataka's tableau consistently captures the nation's attention every year, showcasing the state's cultural richness. This year's theme celebrates the exquisite stone craftsmanship of Lakkundi, a historic town in Gadag district, known for its artistic temples."

The Heritage of Lakkundi

Lakkundi, referred to as the "Cradle of Stone Craft," is celebrated for its intricate architecture and historical significance. The tableau portrays iconic monuments such as the Brahma Jinalaya, the Kashi Vishweshwara Temple, and the Nanneswara Temple. This historic town, once a prominent commercial hub during the 10th to 12th centuries, boasts over 50 temples, 101 stepwells (kalyanis), and 29 inscriptions reflecting the artistic excellence of the Kalyani Chalukyas.

The Brahma Jinalaya, Lakkundi's oldest Jain temple, forms the tableau's forefront, featuring a statue of Brahma. The grand Kashi Vishweshwara Temple occupies the central section, showcasing the state's rich cultural legacy.

Behind the Scenes: A Collective Effort

The design and execution of Karnataka's tableau involved meticulous planning and collaboration. Internationally acclaimed art director Sashidhar Adapa conceptualized the model, which received immediate approval from the expert committee. Praveen D. Rao composed the musical score, blending traditional Kannada tunes to complement the visual presentation.

A team of 18 artists from Mysuru, Bengaluru, Gadag, and Dharwad, led by veteran performer Lingayya, will add vibrancy to the tableau. Male and female performers will accompany the float, symbolizing Karnataka's cultural ethos.

Challenges and Triumphs

The journey to craft the tableau was filled with challenges, including severe fog, rain, and time constraints in Delhi. Nimbalkar credited the encouragement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the guidance of Tourism and Gadag District Minister H.K. Patil for ensuring the project's success.

The tableau was shortlisted from four themes submitted by the department:

Lakkundi: The Cradle of Stone Craft

Mekkekattu – Wood Carved Treasures of Divinity

Rituals of Prosperity

Karnataka: One State, Many Worlds

The expert committee unanimously selected the Lakkundi theme to reflect Karnataka's artistic and cultural heritage.

Fierce Competition

Representing a state at the Republic Day parade is an honour, with only 15 tableaux from states and Union Territories being shortlisted by the Ministry of Defence. Karnataka has participated 15 times, earning numerous awards.

A Legacy of Recognition

Karnataka has a rich history of accolades at the Republic Day parade. In 2022, its tableau depicting traditional Kasuti embroidery won second place, while earlier themes such as Channapatna toys (2015) and Bhoota worship (2012) also received awards. The state achieved a rare feat in 2008, winning three awards for its depiction of Hoysala architecture.

This year's tableau continues the tradition of excellence, showcasing Karnataka's cultural splendour to the nation and the world Nimbalkar told