Leadership change, cabinet rejig: MLAs group photoshoot triggers speculation

A group photoshoot of Karnataka MLAs on Wednesday triggered speculation about a possible leadership change and cabinet reshuffle in the state. The timing of the group photoshoot gave rise to speculation, as such an exercise is generally held during the end of the Assembly’s five years tenure, which is 2028 in this case.

While some, including those in the ruling party and opposition, linked it to the possibility of a CM change in the days ahead, there is also speculation linking it to the much-awaited cabinet reshuffle.

There are also talks within the ruling party circles that Speaker U T Khader arranged the group photoshoot because he is likely to be inducted into the cabinet during the rejig. Interestingly, when the Speaker announced the group photoshoot in the House on Tuesday and invited MLAs to attend the same, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, addressing the Chair, expressed surprise about its timing.

Trying to take a dig at the ruling party, the opposition BJP posted the group photo on ‘X’ and asked the Congress, “This is CM Siddaramaiah’s outgoing photo shoot, isn’t it?” Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka in the Assembly, poking fun at Speaker Khader said, “I have doubts about him (Khader). Usually, group photoshoots are done at the end of five years. I think he feels his tenure as Speaker is ending, so he wants to keep the photo ready before that.”

He asked CM Siddaramaiah to tell the House as how longer Khader will be the Speaker. Siddaramaiah responded by saying Khader will be Speaker until the high command decides. Ashoka, laughingly, retorted, saying Khader was desiring and dreaming of becoming a minister. Khader responded by saying “No, nothing like that.”

Congress MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar, questioning what’s wrong if the photo shoot is held now, told reporters, “Speaker Khader may have expectations to become a minister and he may become a minister....I too have similar expectations for myself.”

Amid the ongoing power struggle within the ruling Congress fueled by speculation about a chief minister change, some Congress MLAs have been pushing for a cabinet rejig for some time, with several aspirants openly expressing their wish to be inducted.

Karnataka has a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers, including the chief minister. Two cabinet berths are currently vacant, following the resignation of B Nagendra over allegations of embezzlement at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, and the sacking of K N Rajanna on the instructions of the party high command.

The speculation about leadership change has been fuelled by the reported “power-sharing” arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar at the

time of government formation in 2023.