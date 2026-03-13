Leptospirosis cases have risen sharply in state over last five years

Bengaluru: Cases of Leptospirosis are rising at an alarming rate in Karnataka, with official data showing that more than 16,000 infections have been reported in the past five years. Health authorities say the steady increase in cases is a growing concern for the state’s public health system.

According to statistics from the health department, about 30 people have lost their lives due to the infection during this period. The number of cases has been increasing every year, indicating the need for stronger awareness and preventive measures. Data shows that in 2020 the state recorded 544 cases of leptospirosis. The number increased to 906 cases in 2021. The situation worsened in the following years, with 3,174 cases reported in 2022 and 5,404 cases in 2023. In 2024, around 5,088 infections were recorded, while in 2025 the number rose sharply to 6,525 cases.

Last year alone, 19 deaths were reported due to the disease. Leptospirosis is a zoonotic bacterial infection that spreads through contact with water or soil contaminated by the urine of infected animals, particularly rodents. People who work in agriculture, sanitation or waste disposal are considered to be at higher risk of contracting the disease. Doctors say the infection often goes undetected in the early stage because its symptoms resemble those of diseases such as dengue or malaria. Typically, symptoms begin to appear between two and fourteen days after exposure to the bacteria. Early symptoms usually include fever, severe headache, body pain—especially in the legs and back—chills, vomiting, fatigue, red eyes and abdominal discomfort. If the disease progresses without treatment, it can lead to serious complications.

Severe cases may result in kidney failure, liver damage causing jaundice, breathing problems, lung infections, meningitis and internal bleeding. Medical experts warn that delayed diagnosis and treatment can even lead to death.

Health officials advise people to take preventive measures, especially during the monsoon season or when exposed to flood water. Walking barefoot in stagnant or contaminated water should be avoided. People involved in agricultural work or cleaning activities are advised to wear protective boots and gloves. Experts also recommend maintaining proper hygiene, washing hands and feet thoroughly after exposure to contaminated water, and keeping wounds covered to prevent infection.

Controlling rodents around homes and ensuring clean drinking water are also important steps in preventing the disease.Doctors say laboratory testing is necessary for accurate diagnosis. Initial screening is often done through the IgM ELISA test, while the Microscopic Agglutination Test (MAT) is considered the confirmatory diagnostic method performed in specialised laboratories. PCR tests can detect bacterial DNA in the early stage of infection.

Health experts stress that early medical consultation is crucial if symptoms appear after exposure to contaminated water, as timely treatment can prevent severe complications and save lives.