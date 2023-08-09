Let fairs be fair Traders body urge government

Mangaluru: Sunil Kumar Bajal, a prominent people's activist, has expressed his profound concern over the divisive political tactics rooted in religious discord among the marginalized market traders. He strongly condemns the practice of targeting impoverished vendors participating in fairs and festivals, and relegating them to the streets under the veil of religion-driven animosity.



Speaking at a gathering of fair traders from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, convened at Bangera Bhavan in the city, Bajal stressed that the constitution inherently safeguards the right to life for all citizens. However, he highlights a disturbing trend in the coastal districts, where vested interests are disrupting societal harmony by imposing an unwritten rule that restricts non-religious individuals from participating in fairs. This detrimental practice directly affects the livelihoods of traders and obstructs the growth of both commercial and meritocratic sectors. Bajal firmly denounces these attempts to enforce a clandestine guideline.

Justice BM Bhatt, the keynote speaker, demands stringent legal measures against those who obstruct trade activities during fair festivals within the undivided districts. He emphasizes that the state government has a responsibility to ensure the protection of impoverished traders from such hindrances.

Manjula Naik, another esteemed guest, directly addresses the market traders, urging the government to take decisive action against those who perpetuate divisive ideologies among the vulnerable population.

The conference witnessed insights from various voices, including Charan Shetty, the association's legal advisor, along with social activists Kaviraj Udupi, Naveen Konchadi, Bharat Jain, and Arif Udupi. BK Imtiaz, the Honorary President of the Dakshina Kannada District Street Traders' Credit Development Association, presided over the event.

The presence of Street Traders Association President Mohammad Mustafa, alongside leaders Asif Bava Urumane, Naushad Ullala, Rahiman Adyar, Riaz, and Adam Bajal, lent further weight to the discussions. Harish Pujari, the General Secretary of the Street Traders Association, extended a warm welcome, while Praveen Kumar Kadri delivered the vote of thanks.

Key Resolutions Adopted:

1. Urgent government-led surveys should be conducted via local administration to provide identity cards and certificates to festival traders engaged in business at fairs, festivals, and Uroos, among others.

2. Ensuring robust protection for traders participating in fairs is of paramount importance.

3. Departments responsible for Mujurai, Waqf, and Religious Endowments should be advised to establish fair pricing for stalls at fairs and festivals across shrines of various religions, thereby boosting sectoral revenues.

4. A dedicated watchdog committee against communal suppression must vigilantly address and legally confront any individuals or entities propagating communal hatred by hindering individuals of different faiths from conducting business.