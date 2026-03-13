Let the BJP table an official resolution demanding roll back of guarantee schemes: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Taking a dig at the BJP for demanding a roll back of State government’s guarantee schemes, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday challenged the BJP to table a formal resolution in the Assembly to roll back the guarantee schemes.

During a discussion on the budget in the Legislative Assembly, BJP MLA Suresh Gowda who urged the government to stop all the guarantee schemes. Replying to him, the DCM said, “You are a senior leader and the former CM and DCM are also sitting with you. This is not your individual opinion but your Party’s opinion. We will certainly debate it, but let the BJP internally pass this resolution to roll back guarantees and table it in the House. Let us know within the Budget session itself.”

“Yediyurappa had stated that he won’t accept even if one grain is lesser than the promised amount of grains in the guarantee schemes. We implemented the guarantee schemes within 6 months. We listened to you also,” he quipped.

“In Assam, they have the guarantee schemes for BJP party workers only while Congress party workers don’t get it. We have taken a decision on the guarantee schemes, your party can also come to a decision and let us know,” he added.

When Suresh Gowda replied that he had already informed the CM to rethink the guarantee schemes, the DCM said, “We don’t want instances where you have told the CM during dinner meetings or day light meetings. The people of the state and country needs to see your decision. Let us know.”

BJP ‘friends’ don’t get sleep if they don’t take my name

When a BJP member, during the debate, commented that the DCM and CM don’t look at each other, the DCM intervened and said, “Some of my friends in BJP don’t get sleep or feel happy or get inspired if they don’t take my name. Hence, they keep taking my name always. They talk about me as they don’t have anything to talk about the budget. Let them talk, I believe that one man with courage is a majority.”