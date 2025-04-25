Life of sexagenarian saved by road crash victim’s organ donation

Bengaluru: In an act of generosity, a 42-year-old woman from Bengaluru who had suffered a tragic road traffic accident near Sanjaynagar, BEL Road has given the gift of life to multiple individuals through organ donation. Ragini (name changed), a devoted wife and mother to an eight-year-old son, sustained severe injuries in a road traffic accident on March 07 and was brought to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital with a traumatic brain injury.

Despite the efforts of the medical team, she was declared brain dead. In the face of this immense grief, her family made a courageous and selfless decision to donate her organs, ensuring that her legacy continues. Her liver, kidneys, heart, and eyes were donated, offering a second chance at life to critically ill patients.

64-year-old Venkatesh, who has been suffering from NASH (Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis) related Liver Cirrhosis since 2019 and had been complaining of Refractory Ascites and Hepatorenal Syndrome (an advanced liver disease characterized by rapid kidney failure), received her liver, while one of her kidneys was transplanted into a 32-year-old patient. The remaining organs were sent to the other hospitals per organ donation regulations.

Explaining liver transplantation as part of the Deceased Donor Liver Transplantation process, Dr. Jagadeesh Krishnamurthy, Consultant Surgeon – Liver Transplantation, HPB & GI Surgery, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, said, “When we learned about the unfortunate accident wherein Ragini was declared brain dead and could not be saved, we spoke to her family about the possibility of organ donation that would help us save at least six lives. Following their positive decision, we harvested her liver and found a match for Venkatesh.”

He further added, “Organ transplantation surgeries can be a risky and complex procedure, yet safe when it is from a living donor. One organ donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and improve the lives of up to 75 others through tissue donation.”

According to the official data, Karnataka ranks second in organ donations. The state performed 178 organ donations, a significant achievement in the organ donation programme. However, with thousands awaiting transplant of various organs, the gap between donations and requirements remains huge. Therefore, as a qualified and skilled transplant surgeon, I urge every citizen to consider organ donation and participate in gifting hope and a new life to someone in need.”

Ragini’s family said, “Losing Ragini has been incredibly painful, but knowing that she has given others a new lease on life is a source of strength for us.

She always put others first and this final act reflects the kindness she carried in her heart. Ragini’s contribution is a poignant reminder of the impact one individual can have, even in their final moments. Her generosity aligns with the spirit of the profound role women play in shaping lives, not just in their families but in the wider community. It reflects every woman’s strength and compassion, making a lasting impact even beyond their lifetime.”

Dr. SC Nagendra Swamy, President – Ramaiah Memorial Hospital shared, “ I would also like applaud the Liver Transplantation team and every other staff member who has been a part of this surgical success.”

Thanking the team of doctors and staff at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Venkatesh remarked on his day of discharge, “I have been through insufferable pain and agony due to my liver disease and had been on the waiting list. I thank Ragini’s family for their decision to donate her healthy organs to patients like me, in dire need of a new and better

quality of life.”