Liquor licence holders threaten bandh on March 16

Bengaluru: Scores of licensed liquor vendors, led by the Federation of Wine Merchants Association, staged a vigorous demonstration at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. Carrying placards and raising slogans, they pressed the state government to drop the proposed auction process for 579 liquor licences and to ensure a 20% profit margin on retail liquor sales, among other long-standing demands. The protesters insisted that senior officials convene a meeting with them before March 14 to address the grievances. Failure to do so, they cautioned, would trigger a complete closure of liquor shops across Karnataka on March 16.

Federation state president S. Guruswamy addressed the gathering, strongly condemning the excise department’s recommendation to auction approximately 579 CL-2 retail liquor shops, along with CL-9 bars and CL-11 restaurants.