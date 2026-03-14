Lokayukta raids reveal ₹8.69 crore disproportionate assets linked to Excise DC

Udupi : The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted simultaneous raids at 15 locations linked to Udupi District Deputy Commissioner of Excise Srinivas T M in connection with allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The raids, led by Dinesh Kumar, were carried out across multiple places including Udupi and Mangaluru. During the operation, officials reportedly uncovered assets worth ₹8.69 crore allegedly linked to the officer.

According to Lokayukta officials, the total value of immovable properties identified in the search stands at ₹6.90 crore. These include 11 residential plots in different locations, six well-furnished houses and about 31 acres of agricultural land.

Investigators also identified movable assets worth approximately ₹2.66 crore. These include ₹3.95 lakh in cash, gold ornaments valued at around ₹1.47 crore, vehicles worth ₹17 lakh, bank deposits amounting to ₹25.75 lakh and household articles estimated at ₹72.68 lakh.

Lokayukta sources said the raids were conducted following credible information that Srinivas T M had accumulated assets beyond his known income. Based on this information, the anti-corruption agency carried out searches simultaneously at multiple properties linked to the officer.

The operation reportedly continued for nearly two days as officials examined documents and property records.

Authorities have already registered a case against Srinivas T M under charges related to disproportionate assets, and a formal investigation was initiated on March 13.

Officials are currently verifying property documents related to the 31 acres of agricultural land, six houses and 11 plots identified during the raid. Investigators will seek explanations from the officer regarding how the assets were acquired and whether they were purchased in his name or in the names of family members.

Sources said that in cases where large amounts of disproportionate assets are found during Lokayukta raids, the concerned department generally places the officer under suspension after reviewing the preliminary report submitted by the anti-corruption agency.

As the investigation is still at an early stage, the Excise Department is expected to examine the Lokayukta report before taking further action. Officials indicated that a decision regarding possible suspension of the officer may be taken within the next few days based on the findings of the inquiry.