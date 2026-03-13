Lokayukta registers DA case against Udupi Excise DC; raids reveal assets worth Rs 8.69 crore

Udupi: The Karnataka Lokayukta police have registered a disproportionate assets case against Udupi Excise Deputy Commissioner T M Srinivas after raids at multiple locations allegedly uncovered assets worth Rs 8.69 crore.

According to officials, Lokayukta teams conducted simultaneous searches on March 11 at 15 locations connected to the officer, including his residence, office and properties linked to his relatives.

During the searches, investigators reportedly discovered immovable properties worth Rs 6.90 crore. These include 11 sites, six residential houses and around 31 acres of agricultural land said to be owned by Srinivas and his family members.

In addition to the immovable assets, officials also identified movable properties valued at about Rs 2.66 crore. These comprise cash amounting to Rs 3.95 lakh, gold jewellery worth Rs 1.47 crore, vehicles valued at Rs 17 lakh, bank deposits of Rs 25.75 lakh and other valuables estimated at Rs 72.68 lakh.

Lokayukta officials said the total value of assets allegedly disproportionate to the officer’s known sources of income has been calculated at Rs 8.69 crore.

The raids were conducted following specific information about suspected accumulation of wealth beyond legitimate earnings.

Authorities are now examining documents and financial records seized during the operation to determine the sources of the assets.

Further investigation into the case is under way.