LoP in Assembly R Ashok State government has started ‘Zameen Jihad’ against Hindus

Bengaluru: Opposition leader in Karnataka State Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka has criticised the Karnataka government, accusing the Congress administration of initiating a so-called "Zammen jihad" by allegedly attempting to transfer farmers' land in Vijayapura to the Wakf Board. He demanded a clear statement from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the matter.

Ashoka expressed his concerns on the social media platform X, asserting that attempts are underway to seize poor farmers' lands. He urged that any ambiguities around Wakf properties should be discussed in a joint parliamentary committee and warned against anyone independently taking such actions.

Since the Congress party assumed power in Karnataka, the state appears biased towards one community, he alleged, citing an environment where Hindu practices are allegedly restricted. He specifically mentioned difficulties surrounding Ganesh idol immersion and raised concerns for the safety of Hindus in Karnataka.

According to Ashoka, a plan is underway by the Wakf Board to take over about 15,000 acres of land in Vijayapura’s Vanavada village, with notices reportedly issued to 139 farmers. He described this as a "land jihad" driven by the government.

Ashoka claimed that, following a visit by Minister Zameer Ahmad to Vijayapura, unofficial directives were issued to classify certain gazetted properties as Wakf properties, which he alleged constitutes official encroachment sanctioned by the government.

Drawing historical parallels, he argued that the actions resemble past instances of forced conversion under rulers like Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan, whom he accused of targeting Hindus’ lands, jobs, and livelihoods. Ashoka labelled Minister Zameer Ahmad as a "modern-day Tipu Sultan" for purportedly following in their footsteps and called on the Chief Minister to provide immediate clarity on the Wakf property issue.

Some farmers in Vijayapura, fearing loss of their land, have reportedly decided not to celebrate Diwali as a mark of protest. Ashoka added that such actions may invoke the wrath of farmers upon the government, cautioning that their grievances should not be ignored.

He further accused the Wakf Board of opposing the proposed amendment to the central Wakf Act. He claimed Minister Zameer Ahmad is rushing to acquire land in Karnataka before the central government implements these changes. Ashoka alleged that Congress is utilising Wakf properties as a means for vote-bank politics and warned that it might lead to more land across the state being transferred to Muslim ownership under the guise of Wakf.