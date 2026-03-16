LPG Tanker Overturns Near Katapady, Traffic Disrupted on NH-66

UDUPI: An LPG tanker overturned near Katapady on National Highway-66 in Udupi district on Monday morning, creating panic among commuters and residents in the vicinity.

The tanker, which was transporting liquefied petroleum gas from Mangaluru towards Udupi, reportedly lost control while negotiating a stretch of road where highway work is underway. The vehicle toppled on its side, raising concerns about a potential gas leak.

Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot immediately after the incident. As a precautionary measure, water was sprayed on the tanker and safety checks were carried out to ensure that there was no leakage.

The accident led to a temporary disruption of vehicular movement on the highway. Police diverted traffic and warned motorists to avoid the area until the situation was stabilised.

Officials later confirmed that no injuries were reported. Arrangements were being made to transfer the gas from the tanker before it could be safely removed from the spot.