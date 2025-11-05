Maharshi Valmiki tribal residential school building inaugurated at Nagarahole

The renovated building of the Maharshi Valmiki Tribal Residential School at Nagarahole, constructed at a cost of ₹1.8 crore, was inaugurated on Friday by Kodagu District In-charge Minister N.S. Boseraju and Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor and MLA A.S. Ponnanna. The project was undertaken jointly by the Kodagu District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, and the Department of Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

After the inauguration, Minister Boseraju interacted with the students and enquired about their learning environment, food quality, and facilities. He asked whether they were receiving eggs, bananas, and “chikki” as per the weekly menu. When students replied that they had rice, sambar, and ragi balls for lunch, he further inquired about the type of sambar served. The students responded it was made of gram and vegetables, following which the minister advised them to study well and make the best use of government facilities.

Inspecting dormitories and storage rooms, Boseraju said that several deficiencies in the school had been addressed through this renovation, which included new classrooms, solar power installation, playground development, and construction of a protective railway barricade. He added that the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) would provide additional funds for pending works.

MLA A.S. Ponnanna said efforts were being made to bring tribal students into the mainstream through better infrastructure and learning support. He urged authorities to expedite the remaining works, such as the teachers’ quarters, playground facilities, and iron fencing along the railway boundary. He also appealed for the distribution of Forest Rights Certificates to unregularised tribal families in the Nagarahole region.

On the occasion, Minister Boseraju distributed sports materials to students. Several district and local officials were present.