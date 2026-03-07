Make Bengaluru a safe city for children: Police commissioner

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh on Thursday called for coordinated efforts among law enforcement and child welfare agencies to make the city a safer place for children.

Addressing a one-day capacity-building workshop on protection of child rights, he urged officials to work closely with child welfare police officers, district child protection units, child welfare committees, juvenile justice boards and non-governmental organisations to strengthen safeguards for children.

The workshop was organised jointly by the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the Home Department and the District Child Protection Unit at Vikas Soudha.

Singh said the training programme would help police personnel better understand child protection mechanisms and enable them to respond effectively to cases involving children. He also noted that crime incidents reported through the emergency helpline Emergency Response Support System 112 had reduced by around nine per cent, which he described as a positive development.

Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Shashidhar Koshonje, stressed the need for proper documentation and prompt action in cases involving children. He urged police officers to ensure that all records related to child-related complaints are properly maintained and that victims receive timely assistance and justice.

Resource persons including Dr Janardhan N, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences faculty member, Anjali Ramanna, founder of Asthitva Legal Trust, advocate Dr Biju Thomas, Khushi Kushalappa of Eco Special Home and Enfold Proactive Health Trust director addressed participants on legal provisions and the responsibilities of child welfare police officers.

Senior police officials and district child protection officers, including Leena Allanavar, Meenakshi S Kabedi, Nagaveni Y and Asha H K, were present.