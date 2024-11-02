Make election promises you can keep: Kharge raps Karnataka

New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge publicly rapped the Karnataka government on Thursday after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar suggested that a key guarantee of the government would be reviewed.

Don’t bite off more than you can chew, Kharge cautioned, citing the Karnataka controversy to advise other Congress units in poll-bound states like Jharkhand and Maharashtra to balance poll promises with fiscal prudence. "You promised five guarantees in Karnataka. Inspired by you, we made a promise of five guarantees in Maharashtra. Today, you mentioned that you would cancel one of those guarantees. It seems like you don't all read the newspapers, but I do, so I'm telling you this,” Kharge said at a press conference, flanked by CM Siddaramaiah and deputy DK Shivakumar. The Congress president

was referring to Shivakumar’s remark on Wednesday that the state government would revisit the ‘Shakti’ scheme offering free rides to women on non-luxury government buses.

He underlined the role of financial responsibility, saying that if governments were unable to deliver upon its guarantees, it would lead to disrepute.

"I advised Maharashtra Congress leaders not to keep making promises of five, six, seven, or eight guarantees. Instead, make promises that align with your budget. Making promises without considering the budget could lead to bankruptcy; there wouldn’t even be money to put sand on the roads. If this government fails, it will impact future generations. It could lead to disrepute, and the government might face restrictions for the next ten years," Kharge said.

Reacting to the Congress President's rebuke, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that deputy Shivkumar had only said that the government would review it.

"Whatever (DCM) you have said has given them (BJP) a chance," Kharge retorted.

Seizing Shivakumar's remark on the 'Shakti' scheme, the BJP had alleged that the Congress was making grandiose promises in states it ruled - Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana - that weren't fiscally doable and was fooling the people. The party also demanded Rahul Gandhi and Kharge's apology.

"The BJP would like to very respectfully convey to the voters of Maharashtra and Jharkhand that whenever Congress people go and make reckless announcements, ask them, "Your President is saying this. Aap kahaan se karoge (How will you do it)?" BJP's Ravi Shankar said.

After being scolded by the party chief, Shivkumar changed his tune, and said that he is proud of the Karnataka government's guarantee model.

"Karnataka guarantee model is a model for the entire country. BJP and other parties are also adopting it and we are proud that we could implement that and we could deliver that. The people of Karnataka and the country are very happy with our model," he said.