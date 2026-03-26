Malabar Gold earmarks ₹200 crore for CSR in FY27, focus on education and welfare

Mangaluru: Malabar Gold & Diamonds has announced a ₹200 crore Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) outlay for the financial year 2026-27, with a major thrust on education, healthcare, food security and social welfare initiatives across the country.

The announcement was made in New Delhi in the presence of Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who also inaugurated the distribution of educational scholarships for 33,000 girl students under the company’s flagship social initiative.

The CSR programme will be implemented across more than 3,000 locations in 19 states, covering 15 major initiatives and is expected to benefit over two lakh people, according to a company release.

A significant portion of the outlay—₹114 crore—has been allocated to education-focused initiatives, including micro-learning centres for street children and national scholarship programmes aimed at supporting girl students. The scholarship distribution launched at the event is part of this broader push to improve access to education for underprivileged sections.

The company has also earmarked ₹30 crore for its ‘Hunger Free World’ project, aimed at providing food assistance to vulnerable communities. Healthcare initiatives will receive ₹14.2 crore, while ₹25 crore has been set aside for housing projects, including the ‘Grandma Home’ initiative that supports destitute mothers.

In addition, ₹10 crore will be spent on environmental protection measures, while ₹6.8 crore has been allocated for other humanitarian activities.

The event was attended by senior leadership of the Malabar Group, including chairman M.P. Ahammad, managing director (India operations) O. Asher, executive directors Nishad A.K. and Abdulla Ibrahim, along with Kerala House Resident Commissioner Puneet Kumar, IAS, Pratham CEO Rukmini Banerji and Thanal chairman Dr Idris.

The company said the expanded CSR commitment reflects its continued focus on inclusive growth and community development, with special emphasis on empowering women and children, addressing hunger and improving access to education and healthcare.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has been undertaking various social initiatives over the years, and the latest allocation marks one of its largest annual CSR commitments aimed at creating long-term impact across multiple sectors.