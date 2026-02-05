Man Assaulted In Karnataka After Being Seen With Neighbour’s Wife While Mediating Family Dispute

A young man was allegedly beaten by a group of youths in Karnataka’s Koppal district after he was seen speaking to his neighbour’s wife while attempting to help resolve a family disagreement. The incident has triggered tension in the area, prompting police action and protests from different groups.

According to police, the victim, Venkatesh, went to the local bus stand at the request of his friend Azeer to convince Azeer’s wife, Afiya, to return home after she left following an argument. While Venkatesh was talking to her and her children, a group allegedly confronted him, suspecting inappropriate conduct, and went on to assault him.

Officials said both families have lived in the same village for over 15 years and were well acquainted. Despite local residents informing the group that Venkatesh was known to the family, the attack allegedly continued. Police also said the attackers robbed him of cash and his mobile phone.

Some of the accused are reportedly linked to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). A video circulating online shows an individual questioning Venkatesh about his association with the woman and her children, while he repeatedly explains that their families have known each other since childhood and pleads to be let go.

Following the incident, protests erupted in the area, with locals demanding strict action against the attackers. At the same time, SDPI members demonstrated outside the police station, seeking the registration of a counter-complaint against Venkatesh. Heated arguments were reported between protesters and the police.

Based on the victim’s complaint, police registered a case against several individuals on charges including assault and robbery, and four arrests have been made so far. Meanwhile, some accused persons have claimed they were only questioning the situation and alleged that the girl involved was a minor, arguing that provisions under the POCSO Act should have been applied.

Police have denied any bias and stated that a detailed investigation is underway to establish the facts of the case.