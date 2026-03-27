Man kills wife by slitting throat, running car over her

In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves across Karnataka, a 28-year-old woman was brutally murdered by her husband in full public view near Balurgi village in Afzalpur taluk.

The victim, identified as Shaila (28), was allegedly killed by her husband Akshay, who slit her throat with a sickle and later ran a car over her, police said. The gruesome act, partially captured on mobile phones by locals, has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage.

According to police, the couple, originally from Maharashtra, had been married for four years. Preliminary investigations suggest that suspicion over an alleged extramarital relationship may have led to the murder. Speaking on the incident, Addur Srinivasulu said, “The incident occurred around 11 am on March 26. The accused had brought his wife on the pretext of going to Ganagapur. On the way, he stopped the car near a field and attacked her with a sickle.”

He added, “Even after she tried to escape despite severe bleeding, the accused chased her and ran the car over her, leading to her death. The entire act was witnessed by locals, and some parts were recorded on mobile phones.”

Police said Akshay allegedly committed the crime in the presence of his parents, who were also in the vehicle. “We have taken three persons into custody, including the husband and his parents. All of them are residents of Baramati in Maharashtra,” the SP confirmed.

Eyewitnesses said that while some people were too shocked to react, a few attempted to intervene by throwing stones at the accused in a desperate bid to save the woman. However, their efforts failed to prevent the killing.

The police have registered a case at the Afzalpur Police Station and launched a detailed investigation. Authorities are also probing the alleged motive related to the victim’s personal life.Senior officers visited the crime scene and conducted an inspection. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.The incident has raised serious concerns over rising cases of domestic violence and honour-related crimes, with police assuring strict action against those involved.