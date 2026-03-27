Mangaluru Corpn presents Rs 782-crore budget for 2026-27



The Mangaluru City Corporation has unveiled its 2026-27 budget with an outlay of Rs 781.52 crore and projected income of Rs 937.69 crore, leaving a surplus of Rs 156.17 crore. Administrator Darshan HV, also the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, presented the document with a clear focus on strengthening core civic services and preserving Tulunadu’s cultural identity.

While tabling the budget, Darshan HV said the proposals reflect the state government’s vision for balanced urban growth. “We are committed to ensuring every citizen of Mangaluru benefits from reliable water, better roads and enhanced welfare,” Darshan HV stated. Key allocations include the ongoing “Jal Jeevan” 24x7 water supply scheme, sewerage network expansion, road resurfacing and desilting of royal canals.

Darshan HV laid special emphasis on the green energy initiative to replace conventional street lights with LEDs in 60 wards through a Rs 78.79-crore PPP project.

The budget also supports traditional art forms such as Kambala and Yakshagana, along with new welfare schemes for pourakarmikas, orphaned girls and ex-servicemen families. An innovation fund of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 30 lakh for the Vision 2032 master plan have been earmarked.

The corporation expects Rs 337.25 crore from own revenue, Rs 199.23 crore from state grants and Rs 93.37 crore from the Centre. Property tax remains the largest single source at Rs 90 crore. Darshan HV expressed gratitude to all stakeholders and assured full implementation with public cooperation.