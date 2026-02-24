Mangaluru International Airport bags global top honour for arrivals experience

Mangaluru: In a major boost to Karnataka’s aviation profile, Mangaluru International Airport has been adjudged the ‘Best Airport at Arrivals – Globally’ for 2025 by Airports Council International World.

According to a press release here today from the airport, The prestigious Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award is based entirely on passenger feedback gathered in real time under ACI’s global survey programme, widely regarded as the aviation industry’s most credible yardstick for service excellence.

The arrivals category measures the end-to-end inbound journey — from immigration clearance and baggage delivery to terminal ambience, cleanliness, signage and overall passenger comfort.

This is the second year in a row that the airport has secured the global distinction, placing it among just six airports worldwide recognised in this category for 2025.

Managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, the airport has in recent years invested in digital initiatives, process optimisation and service training to enhance passenger experience. Officials said the focus on operational efficiency and infrastructure modernisation has significantly improved arrival processes and turnaround times.

The award will be formally presented at ACI World’s Airport Experience Summit in Istanbul in September 2026.