Manipur violence: Christians appeal to government
Highlights
A 10-member Special Investigation Team, appointed by the CBI, has been tasked with investigating the possibility of a larger conspiracy behind the destructive incidents that occurred in various districts of Manipur.
Mangaluru/Udupi: A 10-member Special Investigation Team, appointed by the CBI, has been tasked with investigating the possibility of a larger conspiracy behind the destructive incidents that occurred in various districts of Manipur.
These incidents involved the looting and destruction of properties, arson, snatching of arms and ammunition, and the tragic loss of human lives. This has to be stopped and Manipur must be returned to normalcy appealed a delegation of elderly Christians who have sent an appeal to the Union government at Udupi and Mangaluru.
The leaders said in the appeal that “Our condemnation is resolute towards the prevalence of mob vandalism, which has been instigated by …
