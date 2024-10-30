Massive bank heist of gold worth Rs. 12.95 crore in Nyamati town

Davanagere: A high-profile robbery has shocked the residents of Nyamati town, where thieves broke into a branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) and made off with gold jewelry worth an estimated`12.95 crores. The heist, which took place over the weekend, has left the public in disbelief, questioning the security of bank-locked valuables that they trusted to be safe.

In a daring and meticulously planned theft, the thieves entered the bank through a side window after cutting the grills. Once inside, they managed to disable security systems and used a gas cutter to breach one of the three safes in the bank’s secure room. The thieves stole gold ornaments valued at nearly Rs 12.95 crore and attempted but failed to access two additional safes that contained Rs 30 lakh in cash and other valuables, which remained untouched. It is suspected the gas cutter ran out of fuel or the thieves ran out of time, prompting them to abandon further attempts.

The incident created an immediate stir among the public, with concerned customers crowding the bank after learning of the robbery. Bank officials reassured customers while the police commenced an investigation. The incident reportedly occurred between the nights of October 25 and 26, during a weekend when the bank was closed for two consecutive days, allowing the robbers ample time to carry out their plan.

According to the police, the criminals not only stole the gold but also removed the bank’s CCTV Digital Video Recorder (DVR) to erase evidence, thereby complicating the investigation. It was discovered that they had carefully disabled the bank’s security alarms and CCTV system upon entering the premises. The police suspect the thieves took special measures to avoid leaving evidence by spreading chili powder around the bank to throw off forensic scent-tracing dogs. A sniffer dog traced their route up to the village of Salabalu along Savalanga Road, raising suspicions that they may have fled in this direction.

The magnitude of the crime led Eastern Range DIG B. Ramesh and Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth to visit the crime scene and oversee the investigation. “The absence of night guards and outdated alarm systems in the bank contributed significantly to this security breach,” noted SP Prashanth. To expedite the investigation, five specialized teams have been formed under the leadership of five police inspectors, with ten sub-inspectors and other officers participating.

The police are combing through any available forensic clues to identify the culprits.

With the robbery being one of the largest bank heists in the area in recent times, the public is now demanding tighter security measures at banks, especially concerning storage and surveillance protocols. As authorities continue their investigations, customers across the region remain apprehensive about the safety of their stored assets.