Massive industrial boost for North Karnataka: Rs 600-cr machinery unit in Dharwad to provide 800 jobs

Vijayapura: In a major push towards industrial development in North Karnataka, the state government has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Nidec manufacturing facility in Dharwad, built at a cost of Rs 600 crore. The unit will initially generate employment for 800 people, with a plan to expand to 3,000 jobs once the plant reaches full operational capacity, said Karnataka Industries Minister M.B. Patil in a press interaction in Vijayapura. The new facility incorporates French and Japanese technology, and will manufacture 2, 3, and 4 MW heavy-duty machines tailored to the growing demand from data centre industries.

Importantly, the company aims to export these machines to global markets, including the United States and Europe, in addition to supplying within India. The Nidec project is a direct outcome of discussions held with the company during the government’s ‘Invest Karnataka’ initiative and Minister Patil’s official visit to Japan.

“This advanced industrial unit is a landmark step in realizing the state government’s commitment to industrial decentralization and regional development,” Patil said. He added that the state is offering several incentives under its progressive industrial policy to attract such major investments.

Nidec has adopted cutting-edge automation technologies and has committed to sustainable practices. The company plans to become carbon neutral by 2028, making this unit not just a source of employment, but also a model of green industrial development. In addition to boosting manufacturing in Dharwad, Minister Patil revealed that the government plans to set up aviation training centres across Karnataka.

“An aviation training centre will be established in Shivamogga, and another one is planned for Vijayapura in the near future,” he confirmed. These centres will offer career opportunities in the aviation sector, particularly for youth in Tier-2 cities. With the inauguration of the Nidec facility, Karnataka is not only showcasing its ability to attract global industrial giants, but also positioning North Karnataka as a future hub of high-tech manufacturing.

This move is expected to transform the employment landscape, drive exports, and solidify Karnataka’s position as a leader in industrial innovation and sustainable growth.