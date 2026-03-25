Memorial demand for Dr Reddy to be examined: Khandre

Bengaluru: Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has assured that justice will be delivered in the death of young veterinarian Dr. Sameeksha Reddy, who was killed in an elephant attack at Tyavarekoppa Zoo in Shivamogga.

The Minister visited the residence of the deceased in Sakalavara near Anekal, paid floral tributes to her photograph, and consoled the bereaved family. Terming the incident “deeply tragic,” he said the government stands firmly with the family in this difficult time.

Responding to the family’s request, Khandre said the demand to construct a memorial in Dr. Sameeksha Reddy’s name would be examined. Highlighting a major concern, the Minister noted that there are currently no written standard protocols governing veterinary treatment of wild animals in zoos at either the State or Central level. He said he has directed officials to immediately formulate a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), ensuring strict implementation with a strong focus on the safety of veterinarians, including women professionals.

Speaking to reporters, Khandre said Dr. Sameeksha Reddy was deeply passionate about wildlife and had earned appreciation for successfully treating a leopard in the past. “The State has lost a promising young veterinarian,” he said. Despite their grief, the family has shown social concern by offering several constructive suggestions. Veterinarians who met the Minister also raised issues faced by the community, and he assured that necessary steps would be taken to address them.

Khandre further stated that a high-level inquiry was ordered immediately after the incident, and appropriate action would follow once the report is submitted. The family has declined monetary compensation and instead requested that the funds be utilized to build a memorial in Dr. Sameeksha Reddy’s name. There has also been a suggestion to name the elephant after her, which will be considered, the Minister added.

Senior officials, including Forest Force Chief Meenakshi Negi and Chief Wildlife Warden Kumar Pushkar, were present during the visit.