Memorial inaugurated for iconic ram ‘Belludi Kali’, symbol of traditional sport

Davanagere: A year after its untimely death, the legendary ‘Belludi Kali’ ram, celebrated across Karnataka and beyond for its dominance in traditional ram fights, was commemorated with the inauguration of an elaborate memorial at Belludi village in Davanagere district.

The ram, owned by Raghavendra and Mohan from Harihar taluk, was not just a prized animal but a cultural icon among enthusiasts of rural sporting traditions. Known for defeating several opponents in just two or three strikes, ‘Belludi Kali’ had earned recognition in arenas across Karnataka as well as in neighbouring States.

Following its sudden death last year, thousands had gathered to pay their last respects, and the animal was buried according to Hindu customs. Determined to preserve its legacy, the owners commissioned a permanent memorial on the Shivamogga Road at Belludi, spending nearly Rs 9 lakh on its construction.

The stone memorial was sculpted by Shakti, a Tamil Nadu-based artist and a devoted admirer of the ram. “He did not demand any additional payment and took only basic labour charges,” the owners said.

The structure is adorned with elephant carvings, four pillars symbolising the four directions, and a life-like statue of ‘Belludi Kali’ mounted on top, drawing attention from visitors and devotees alike.

The inauguration ceremony was conducted by Sri Niranjanananda Puri Swamiji of Kaginale Guru Peetha, in the presence of leaders from various political parties and thousands of followers. The event also reflected a social message, with organisers arranging a free blood donation camp as part of the programme.

Adding to the festivities, a traditional ram fight featuring eight-tooth rams was organised free of cost, attracting large crowds from surrounding districts.

Owner Raghavendra revealed that an additional Rs 3 lakh was spent on organising the inauguration, bringing the total expenditure to Rs 12 lakh. He also announced the formation of the ‘Akhila Karnataka Belludi Kali Abhimanigala Balaga’, a fan association that plans to undertake community-oriented and social service activities in the coming days.

“The memorial is not just for remembrance but to honour a legacy that brought pride to our village,” he said.