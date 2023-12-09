Mind Matters Summit 2023: Experts want more initiatives promoting mental health

Bengaluru: The one-day summit ‘Mind Matters 2023’ organised by Happiest Health, the health and wellness knowledge platform, has highlighted the importance of mental health in society. Experts coming from diverse fields in the realm of mental health deliberated on various topics and policy initiatives in the field of mental health. The Mind Matters Summit – 2023 was held at the NIMHANS Convention Centre in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Inaugurating the summit, Dinesh Gundu Rao, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare for Karnataka, acknowledged Happiest Health's commitment to holistic well-being, citing the platform's transformative initiatives and inclusiveness, particularly in engaging with the local community through the Kannada language. The Minister also lauded the recent launch of the Happiest Health magazine as a significant milestone.

Anindya Chowdhury, CEO and President of Happiest Health emphasised the platform's role in providing cutting-edge insights and workable approaches. Dr A. S. Narain Naidu, Director-General, Mission-COVID, delivered the keynote address to highlight host metabolic reprogramming (HMR) causing long COVID and potential nutritional strategies for reset.

Dr Vivek Benegal, Professor of Psychiatry at NIMHANS, delved into understanding mental health, discussing the stigmatisation of mental illness and advancements in predicting and preventing mental illnesses through brain network studies.

The summit also featured a panel discussion on 'Gentle Approaches to Tackling Depression and Anxiety' by Dr Shyam Bhat and Ameeta Patel, exploring mental health basics and societal expectations. A closing session on workplace mental well-being included insights from Dr Jini K Gopinath and Shirin Salis.

Anisha Padukone, CEO of LiveLoveLaugh, emphasised the increasing awareness around mental health and highlighted the challenges organisations face in fostering a supportive culture.

In conclusion, the Mind Matters Summit 2023 showcased innovative approaches to conquer modern mental health challenges, reinforcing the importance of destigmatizing labels and creating safe spaces for individuals.