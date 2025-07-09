Minister MB Patil to actor Prakash Raj: “Protest land acquisition in other states too”

Bengaluru: The Minister for large and medium industries, MB Patil, has urged versatile actor Prakash Raj to voice his opposition to land acquisition in other states as well, just as he has been doing in Karnataka over the proposed land acquisition in Devanahalli taluk for the Aerospace and Defence Park.

Responding to a media query on the issue at his residence, the Minister said, “Here, our government has decided to acquire just 1,282 acres for the proposed hi-tech aerospace and defence park. Whereas in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the government has acquired 10,000 acres of land from Madakashira to Penugonda, bordering our state, for a similar purpose and is even offering the land free of cost. Additionally, the Chandrababu Naidu-led government has acquired a further 45,000 acres for other industrial purposes. It has been widely reported in the media that Andhra Pradesh has provided land to companies such as Infosys, Cognizant, and TCS at a cost of just 99 paise per acre. Does Prakash Raj not see these developments?”

He further pointed out that the Tamil Nadu government had been actively expanding industries in Hosur, located just 50 km from Bengaluru. “They also plan to build an international airport there. For all such purposes, land is being allotted there at highly subsidised rates. If Andhra succeeds in attracting the aerospace and defence park, companies in this sector may shift their operations to that state, causing losses of unimaginable proportions to Karnataka,” Patil observed.

“Karnataka contributes 65% to the country’s aerospace and defence sector and holds the top rank nationally. Globally, our aerospace-defence ecosystem is ranked third. The state is home to major players such as HAL, Safran, Boeing, Airbus, Collins, and Lockheed Martin. We already have an aerospace park adjacent to the Devanahalli airport. To strengthen our position further, the government now proposes another aerospace and defence park nearby. Farmers who lose their land will be compensated under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013,” he explained.

Clarifying his stand, the Minister said he held no personal grudge against Prakash Raj. “Even when I served as the Irrigation Minister, I undertook commendable work. Bayyareddy, recognised as a genuine farmers’ leader, acknowledged my efforts. Those criticising us now must take this into account,” he added.

He also mentioned that the Chairman of HAL met him recently, during which he assured government support for land requirements.

Patil further informed that he, along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, would meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday to request the sanctioning of two defence corridor projects for Karnataka. “As the country’s leading contributor to the aerospace and defence sector, Karnataka deserves two defence corridors—one in the Kolar–Chikkaballapura region and the other in the Hubballi–Belagavi belt. We will put this request forward during our meeting with Rajnath Singh,” he said.

“We need one corridor each in South and North Karnataka. Leading companies such as Aequs already have units in Belagavi,” he noted.

“Karnataka should have been granted a defence corridor on merit when Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh were allotted the projects. Even the central government has realised this oversight, and Rajnath Singh himself has acknowledged this. This was also discussed when Rajnath participated in GIM Invest Karnataka 2025,” Patil explained.

“We are not against projects being sanctioned for other states. We are only demanding what Karnataka rightfully deserves,”

he emphasised.