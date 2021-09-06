Minister S T Somashekar questions IAS officer's move to re-survey land irregularities in Mysuru

Mysuru: District in-charge minister S T Somashekar on Sunday questioned the need for re-survey of land irregularities in Mysuru.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister asked as to who gave powers to land records commissioner Munish Moudgil to hold resurvey. The regional commissioner has already submitted the survey report to the State government on land irregularities, he said and expressed his displeasure over the official's decision to do the process again.

He said, "IAS officers have a tendency think that they are honest and others are dishonest. They should remove such ideas from their mind. If there is any irregularity, they can take action without vindictiveness."

Agriculture land records verification was entrusted to Munish Moudgil after the government announced loan waiver for farmers. He kept pending verification of records of 53,000 farmers, but showing undue haste to take up the resurvey of land irregularities in Mysuru, the minister said.

Somashear said that Dasara executive committee meeting will he conducted on September 8. While the committee asked for Rs 5 crore for the celebration, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai sanctioned Rs 6 crore.