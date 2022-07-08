Mission south not just strategy to capture power, says BJP

Bengaluru: The ruling BJP in Karnataka has said that 'mission south' is not just a political strategy to capture power in the south. The party in a series of tweets on Thursday launched a fresh attack on the Congress.

Mission south stands for giving respect and honour to south Indian languages, achievements, wealth of knowledge and development, the party stated.

The era of awarding rewards including 'Bharat Ratna' and others to those who praised and hailed one family is over. The achievements of nominees for the upper house is a standing example, the party explained.

"Only performance and eligibility are the two criteria considered by the BJP. In terms of upholding the glory of the nation, these south Indian talented diamonds have contributed immensely," the BJP stated. The BJP has also questioned leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah as to why he is upset if raids are being conducted on Congress MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan. There is no hidden agenda in the raids, they are conducted as per the report of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the party said.

The party has also chided Siddaramaiah that his close associate Zameer Ahamad Khan's properties have increased by 2,000 times. How much is he investing in programmes to promote Siddaramaiah? BJP questioned.