MLAs to Get IPL Tickets, Says D.K. Shivakumar; Decision Finalised After Talks with KSCA

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday announced that Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will be provided three tickets for IPL matches, while two complimentary tickets will be allotted for international matches, along with an option to purchase two additional tickets.

Speaking to the media at his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar said the decision was taken after discussions with officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), representatives of RCB, and DNA Entertainment Networks. He noted that while only two tickets were initially agreed upon due to prior sales for the first match, a revised decision was reached following further deliberations.

“The matter has now been closed. There is no compulsion—if any MLA is not interested, they can inform us in writing and tickets will not be allotted,” he clarified.

Responding to demands for more tickets, Shivakumar said multiple requests had been made but not all could be accommodated. He added that compared to other states such as Rajasthan, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Gujarat—where 50–60% of tickets are reportedly distributed among officials—the level of government involvement in Karnataka remains limited.

On infrastructure, the Deputy CM said discussions were also held on increasing stadium seating capacity. He confirmed that officials have been directed to submit a proposal to expand seating by around 20,000, which would benefit the public. He also mentioned that land identification for new stadiums is being explored in coordination with authorities.

Shivakumar clarified that the government would not interfere excessively in KSCA’s internal matters, including demands for separate galleries for MLAs and ministers. “We will not get into such issues. It is up to KSCA to decide,” he said.

Highlighting existing support, he noted that land has already been allotted to KSCA in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, and Mysuru, and additional stadium projects are being planned, including one in Suryanagar aimed at benefiting multiple sports.

On political engagements, Shivakumar said he would begin campaigning for the upcoming by-elections from Tuesday, visiting Davanagere and Bagalkot, and will participate in Kerala election campaigning on April 5 and 6.

Addressing broader political issues, he reiterated that the Congress party delivers on its promises and contrasted it with what he termed “unfulfilled assurances” by the BJP.