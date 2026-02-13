Momentum builds for proposed greenfield Udupi airport: Centre signals conditional support

Udupi: As of Wednesday, the proposal for a new greenfield airport in Udupi district has gained significant traction, with the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation expressing willingness to consider the project under the UDAN scheme, provided the Karnataka state government takes the lead on essential groundwork.

This development follows a letter from Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu to Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Shrinivas Poojari, highlighting the potential for enhanced regional connectivity in coastal Karnataka.

The initiative traces back to late 2025, when local leaders and religious figures began advocating for major infrastructure upgrades in Udupi. In October 2025, MP Poojari formally requested the establishment of an “International Sub-Airport” at Nandikoor in Kaup Taluk, Udupi district, via a letter to the minister.

The proposed site, often interchangeably referred to as near Yermal, Padubidri, or Nandikoor, aims to alleviate congestion at the existing Mangaluru International Airport, located approximately 35-40 km away. Local stakeholders envision it as a twin-airport model, functioning like a secondary terminal to support Mangaluru’s limited expansion potential due to geographical constraints.

The push for the airport intensified in November 2025. The Udupi district administration identified around 941 acres of land near Ermalu and Santoor villages, close to Padubidri, originally acquired for industrial purposes. Officials also suggested utilising land near Nandikoor, where the second phase of the UPCL power project has stalled. This land, largely government-owned in the Nandikoor-Belapu areas, could accommodate the airport without major acquisition challenges.

The Karnataka Coastal Development Board (formerly the Coastal Development Authority), chaired by M.A. Gafoor, discussed the proposal during its inaugural meeting in Udupi on November 17, 2025. The board committed to advancing the project, alongside an international cricket stadium in the same vicinity, and plans to submit a funding request to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner T.K. Swaroopa emphasised the significance of these initiatives, noting Udupi’s lack of major infrastructure projects and the airport’s role in boosting the district’s development.

Adding spiritual and community weight, pontiffs from Sri Paryaya Puttige Mutt—Sri Sugunendra Tirtha and Sri Sushrendra Tirtha Swamiji—presented a comprehensive development plan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Sri Krishna Math on November 28, 2025. Their proposal called for an international airport on about 1,000 acres, developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) or greenfield framework. They argued that the current Mangalore Airport offers limited international connectivity, and a new facility would enhance trade, education, healthcare, and spiritual tourism in the region.

The plan also included ambitious elements like a Metro Rail or Rapid Transit system between Mangaluru and Udupi (spanning 55 km to ease commuter traffic), an international-standard port with a cruise terminal, an IT and AI Innovation Park, national status for Kambala sports, and educational institutions such as AIIMS, IIT, and IIM.

In his January 31, 2026, letter to MP Poojari, Minister Naidu referenced the Greenfield Airports (GFA) Policy, 2008, which outlines procedures for new airports. He noted that no formal proposal has been received for a greenfield airport at Nandikoor (or equivalent sites). Under the policy, the airport developer—typically the state government—must identify a suitable site, conduct a pre-feasibility study, and submit an application for ‘Site Clearance’ followed by ‘In-Principle’ approval.

The minister welcomed suggestions for airport development and public welfare, assuring that any compliant proposal would be considered. However, the response is non-committal, emphasising state-level action as a prerequisite.

The project, if approved, could fall under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik) scheme for regional connectivity, though it aligns more closely with greenfield guidelines for larger facilities.

The targeted area spans 941-1,000 acres in Kaup Taluk, near Padubidri-Yermal-Nandikoor, strategically positioned to serve Udupi, Mangaluru, and surrounding Malnad regions. Proponents highlight benefits like decongesting Mangaluru International Airport, which handled rising tourist footfalls in 2025 (e.g., 6.53 crore domestic visitors in Dakshina Kannada).

Enhanced air links could boost tourism to temples like Kukke Subrahmanya (1.6 crore pilgrims in 2025) and beaches such as Malpe and Panambur, as well as support local industries and spiritual sites. Despite enthusiasm, hurdles remain. The site’s proximity to Mangaluru (30-35 km) may raise airspace overlap concerns under current policies, though the Centre is reviewing norms for high-traffic areas. No pre-feasibility study, environmental assessments, or funding plans have been completed yet.

Progress now hinges on Karnataka’s response, site finalisation, studies, and a formal proposal. If advanced, the airport could transform Udupi’s economy, but stakeholders must address feasibility and community concerns to turn momentum into reality.