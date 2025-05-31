Monsoon rains wash out opening day of Indian Open of Surfing in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The sixth edition of the NMPA Indian Open of Surfing got off to a rainy and reluctant start on Saturday, as organisers were forced to cancel all events on day one due to heavy rainfall and unsafe sea conditions at Tannirbhavi Eco Beach.

With the early onset of the southwest monsoon and cyclonic disturbances in the Arabian Sea, high swells and erratic wave patterns made conditions unsuitable for competition. The Surfing Federation of India, along with co-organisers Mantra Surf Club and Surfing Swami Foundation, took the call to postpone proceedings after morning safety assessments.

Originally scheduled to be held at Sasihithlu Beach, the event had already been relocated to Tannirbhavi earlier this week in anticipation of adverse weather. But persistent rainfall and choppy waters meant even the revised venue offered little respite.

“This is a sport deeply tied to nature, and today, nature clearly had other plans,” said Rammohan Paranjape, Vice President of the Surfing Federation of India. “While we couldn’t start the competition, we used the day for registrations, kit distribution and an important briefing for participants.”

More than 50 surfers from across India are taking part in the three-day event, which is the second leg of the National Surfing Championship Series. Notable names in the fray include Ramesh Budhial, Kishore Kumar, Kamali P, Shrishti Selvam, and Sinchana Gowda, competing across four categories — Men’s and Women’s Open, and U-16 Groms for boys and girls.

Contest Director Nawaz Jabbar said the safety of participants remained the top priority. “The wave intervals were too short, the sea was rough, and rain further reduced visibility — not ideal for a competitive surf.”

Officials remain optimistic that weather conditions may improve by Saturday, allowing the tournament to begin in earnest.

The Indian Open of Surfing is presented by Karnataka Tourism, powered by Cycle Pure Agarbathies, and supported by the New Mangalore Port Authority.