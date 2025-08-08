Moodbidri girl to represent India at Wikimedia international summit

Mangaluru: Yakshita Kini, an alumna of Alva’s College, Moodbidri, has been selected to represent India at the prestigious Wikimania 2025 conference, being held from August 6 to 9 in Nairobi, Kenya. She is one of only three delegates chosen from Karnataka.

The Wikimedia Foundation invited a former active member of the college’s Wikipedia Club, Yakshita in recognition of her contributions to expanding open knowledge through Wikipedia and related Wikimedia projects.

At the global summit, Yakshita will engage with Wikipedians from around the world, sharing her experience and insights with the international open knowledge community. Her goal is to bring back learnings and collaborate more effectively within the Indian Wikimedia ecosystem.

Yakshita currently works as a low-code developer at a private firm in Pune. Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, Dr M. Mohan Alva, congratulated her on the achievement.