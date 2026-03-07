Moral Policing Alleged in Bengaluru After Youths Question Muslim Girl Walking with Hindu Friend

Bengaluru: A fresh incident of alleged moral policing has surfaced in Bengaluru, where a group of youths reportedly stopped and questioned a Muslim girl who was walking on the road with her Hindu friend. The incident, which was captured on video, has gone viral on social media and triggered widespread criticism from citizens and activists.

According to reports, the young woman was walking along a public road with her Hindu friend when a group of men confronted them. The youths allegedly stopped the pair and began questioning them about their personal relationship and why they were together.

In the viral video circulating online, the group can be seen surrounding the couple and asking them several questions. At one point, the youths reportedly asked, “What are you both doing here?” and further questioned the girl saying, “He is a Hindu and you are a Muslim… why are you with him?” The tone and manner of questioning have raised concerns among many viewers, who described the incident as an example of moral policing.

The video has been widely shared across social media platforms, sparking debate and anger among netizens. Several users have condemned the behaviour of the group and called for strict action against those involved.

Social activists and members of civil society have also strongly criticised such incidents, stating that no individual or group has the authority to question others about their personal relationships or friendships in a democratic society. They emphasised that people have the right to move freely and interact with anyone they choose in public spaces.

Activists pointed out that spending time with friends or walking together in public places is part of an individual’s personal freedom. They warned that questioning people based on religion or personal associations is unacceptable and could create unnecessary tensions within society.

Many have urged authorities to take the matter seriously and ensure that such acts of harassment are not repeated. They have also demanded legal action against individuals who engage in moral policing or intimidate people in the name of religion or culture.