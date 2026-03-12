Most PMGSY road works completed in Udupi, Parliament told

Udupi: Nearly all rural road projects sanctioned in Udupi district under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana have been completed, the Union government has informed Parliament.

Replying to a query by MP Kota Srinivasa Poojary in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan said that 587 km of roads out of the sanctioned 596 km in the district have been completed. All 12 bridges sanctioned for Udupi have also been finished.

Across Karnataka, the Centre has approved 4,455 rural roads covering 24,264 km and 164 long-span bridges under the scheme since its launch in 2000. Of these, 4,398 roads spanning 23,987 km have already been completed.

In neighbouring Chikkamagaluru district, all 155 road projects covering 867 km have been completed, while 14 of the 15 bridges sanctioned under the scheme have been finished.

The minister noted that the deadline for completion of PMGSY-I works was March 2025, while works sanctioned under later phases are scheduled to be completed by March 2026.