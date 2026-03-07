MoU inked for supporting women entrepreneurs from military families

Bengaluru: On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2026, Amazon India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Army Women’s Welfare Association (AWWA) to promote entrepreneurship among women from military families. The partnership was announced during Amazon’s annual ElevateHER event aimed at encouraging women entrepreneurs.

Under the initiative, Amazon plans to onboard hundreds of AWWA-associated women entrepreneurs onto its marketplace, Amazon.in, by 2029. The program will support spouses of serving Army personnel, veterans’ spouses, Veer Naris and widows connected to the armed forces. Participants will receive training in e-commerce operations, onboarding assistance and access to Amazon’s logistics and fulfillment network. They will also be featured on the Amazon Saheli storefront, which promotes women-led businesses across the country.

The entrepreneurs will receive guidance on inventory management, pricing, product photography and catalog creation. Organizers said the collaboration will help women build sustainable businesses and achieve greater financial independence.